Johnny Hinson
01-14-1941
Answered the call on 02-05-2020. He is procedded in death by his father, mother and 2 brothers.
He leave to cherish his memories 4 daughters: Carolyn Hinson-Fryson ( Andrew ), Cristina Hinson-Allen, Susie Hinson-Jackson and Tasha Hinson. 6 grandchildren: Essence Hinson, Demarian Hinson, Mikalah Allen, Christopher Jackson, Zillah Reynolds and Kaitlyn Jackson. 2 great granddaughters: Kyleigh Hinson and Nevaeh Allen. 9 brothers and 6 sisters. A Host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday 02-15-2020 @ 11:00 a.m. @ Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home. 26 East Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Chattahoochee, Fla. 32324. Viewing of the body will be Friday 02-14-2020 from 4:00-7:00. Burial at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 223 Mount Zion Church Road, Havana Fla.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020