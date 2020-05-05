|
Johnny L. Keys, Jr.
Monticello, FL - Johnny Lee Keys, Jr., 67, of Monticello passed in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Lloyd, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Keys family. Survivors include his sisters: Gwen and Doris Keys; brothers: Dennis, Leroy and Alvin Keys. Johnny's parents, Johnny Sr. and Classie Miller Keys and his brother, David Keys, all preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 7, 2020