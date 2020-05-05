Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Keys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny L. Keys Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny L. Keys Jr. Obituary
Johnny L. Keys, Jr.

Monticello, FL - Johnny Lee Keys, Jr., 67, of Monticello passed in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, Lloyd, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Keys family. Survivors include his sisters: Gwen and Doris Keys; brothers: Dennis, Leroy and Alvin Keys. Johnny's parents, Johnny Sr. and Classie Miller Keys and his brother, David Keys, all preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -