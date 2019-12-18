Services
Johnny Lee Jones Jr. Obituary
Johnny Lee Jones Jr.

Carrabelle, Fl - Johnny Lee Jones, Jr., 57, of Carrabelle, FL passed unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God, with burial in Isle of Rest Cemetery, both in Carrabelle. Viewing-visitation is 4:30-6:00 p.m. Friday at the Carrabelle Love Center. A lifelong Carrabelle resident, Johnny had been a dock builder and a sports enthusiast. Among his survivors are his wife, Robyn P. Jones; mother, Mrs. Pearlie Mae Clark; daughters: Roshunda, Alexis and Mercedes Jones; sons: Tevin and Johnny Jones III; six grandchildren; one aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -