Johnny Lee McMillan

Johnny Lee McMillan Obituary
Johnny Lee McMillan

Orlando - Mr. Johnny Lee McMillan, 66 years of age, of Orlando, FL, departed this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Orlando, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: three daughters, Yolanda Allen, Latasha McMillan, both of Quincy, FL, Apryl McMillan, Orlando, FL, 9 siblings and 9 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 2 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at United New Jerusalem Church of Jesus Christ, Inc., Mt. Pleasant with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing service for the McMillan family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
