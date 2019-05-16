Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
1407 Seville St.
Tallahassee, FL
Johnny Morris "Blue" Danzy Jr.

Johnny Morris "Blue" Danzy Jr. Obituary
Johnny Morris "Blue" Danzy, Jr.

Tallahassee - Johnny Morris Danzy Jr, "Blue", 68, was born and raised in Tallahassee, FL to Johnny Morris Danzy, Sr. and Cherrie Danzy.

Blue was preceeded in death by his wife, Cynthia Danzy and is survived by 4 children, Ricky Danzy, Derrick Danzy, Danielle Danzy and Lakenya Danzy; siblings: David Danzy, Shalotta Danzy, Celestine, Sandra, Vernetta, Lafayette and a host of grandchildren.

Blue spent the 70's as a Master Electrician and joining the Leon County Sheriffs Office in 1980 where he would spend the next 30 years before retiring.

Blue was a fun loving joker and loved to have a good time, which we will duplicate on May 18th.

The Celebration of Life Memorial & Cookout will be on May 18, 2019 at 1 PM, 1407 Seville St. Tallahassee, FL 32305.

Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home of Chattahoochee, FL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019
