Cleveland, OH - Johnny "Stookie" Trent, 66, of Cleveland, OH passed there on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Memorial services will be 12 noon Friday, February 22 at Tabernacle M.B. Church. Johnny was a Leon High School graduate and had worked for many years at Chrysler Motors in Detroit, MI. He was a talented horseman and trainer at several professional venues in Michigan, Ohio and Florida. Cherishing his love and legacy are his brother, Eddie A. Trent; sisters, Betty Young, Blanche (Everett) Thompson, Helen (Buster) Leon and Debbie Trent; uncle, Albert Johnson; and a host of daughter-and-son-like nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis Trent and Mary Johnson; and his brothers, Charles Dennis and Ellis Trent. Services are entrusted to TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019