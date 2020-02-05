|
|
Johnny W. Davis
Tallahassee, FL - Johnny Will Davis, 74, passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Springhill M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Johnny had been a fencing contractor, accomplished carpenter and talented vocalist. Survivors include his wife, Hazel Bryant Davis; children, Vendora, Jennifer and Juliette Davis, Marshall (Carl) Gilyard and Susy (Willie) McClendon; stepchildren, Malcolm Bryant, Frank Peters and Farah Lester; mother, Mrs. Ola Mae Green Davis; siblings, Vida, Sharon, Reverend James, Elder Charlie (Flora) and Clarence Davis, Emma (James) Dorsey; 19 grand, 26 great-grand and 6 great-great grandchildren and countless other relatives and friends.
