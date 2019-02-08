|
Jonathan DeLeon Harris
Tallahassee - Jonathan DeLeon Harris, 31, of Tallahassee, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, a native of Leon County, he was a member of New Jerusalem Open Door Ministry. The service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 3, 2019 at Tabernacle Church of Christ Written in Heaven, Gretna, Florida with burial at Community Cemetery in Greensboro, Florida. BRADWELL MORTUARY is in charge of arrangements.
Viewing will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Harris of Quincy; father, Charles Atkins of Quincy; fiance', Tawanna Battey of Tallahassee; daughters, Jamayah Harris, Taraji Harris, Ty'Jarecka Harris of Quincy, Ka'Mijah Harris, I'Nyla Harris of Tallahassee, JY'Necia Harris of Quincy, Jamiah Harris, Jayla Harris, Ja'Yara Harris of Tallahassee, and sons, Jayceon Harris of Quincy, Justin Harris of Pensacola, Jonathan Harris, Jr and Jordan Harris of Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019