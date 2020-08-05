Jordan NaQuan Byrd
Tallahassee - Jordan NaQuan Byrd, 19, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Capital Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 9:45AM (EST), Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 7095 Bainbridge Hwy, Quincy, FL 32352. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Jordan leaves to cherish his memories: Mother: Jacqueline S. Byrd; Brother: Jacary Byrd; Grandmother: Catherine Shaw: Aunt: Patricia Shaw, and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700, www.reedhallmortuary.com