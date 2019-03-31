Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakfield Cemetery
Monticello, FL
View Map
Jordyn E. Harris

Monticello, Fl - Jordyn Evans Harris, the infant daughter of Delmon and Shakedra Barrington Harris was received unto the Garden of Angels on Monday, March 26, 2019. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. SUNDAY (Today), March 31, in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. She leaves precious memories to her parents, Del and 'Kedra; brother, Jaylon Harris; sister, Kiara Harris; maternal grandparents, Nazareth "Mickey" and Lettie Fead Barrington; paternal grandparents, Reverend Nathaniel Sr. and Bernice Cuyler Harris; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and loving friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
