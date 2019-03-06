|
|
José Leopoldo Pujals Mederos' extraordinary life ended peacefully in the early hours of March 3, 2019, with family at his side.
Born on November 14, 1924 in Habana, Cuba, José received his education at the Catholic Hermanos de La Salle Vedado neighborhood school, the Ruston Academy, and the University of Habana, where he earned a degree in agronomical engineering in 1946. He married Gloria Lizama Verdeja on June 17, 1949. They had three children: Victor, Gloria, and Beatriz.
During 1960-1961, with turbulence and uncertainly in Cuba, José and Gloria decided to move their three children out of harm's way. They went to live with José's sister and her family, who had recently exiled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They expected to return in a matter of months.
On August 8,1961, José was arrested by Castro's communist government as a result of his political fight for a free Cuba. He was subjected to a "mock trial" with countless allegations. The regime demanded a death sentence, but after several months awaiting his fate, José was spared the firing squad and sentenced to thirty years in prison.
José was held captive 27 years and 22 days as a Cuban political prisoner, enduring subhuman conditions for much of that time. For many years, multiple organizations, individuals, and democratically elected officials requested and demanded his release, including an unwavering humanitarian campaign launched by the Kiwanis Club of Havana, Florida. This effort ultimately achieved his release.
José would credit his faith, determination, and Gloria's loving support for giving him the will to persevere. He was 36-years-old when arrested and 63-years-old at the time of his release in August 1988. José and Gloria were reunited. As a condition of his release, they were forced to exile from Cuba. They arrived in the United States the day after, where they were further reunited with their three children, other family members and friends. They made their home in Tallahassee, Florida close to their two daughters and their families.
José maintained an active life, entering the workforce initially with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He joined the Office of Florida's Attorney General in 1993 where he worked for over a decade and then retired to spend time with Gloria.
After his release from prison, José lectured and provided testimonials regarding the regime's numerous violations of fundamental human rights, and in particular the rights of the Cuban political prisoners, whose crime was to oppose the repression of Cuban citizens. José never stopped fighting and advocating for a free Cuba.
Gloria, his cherished and devoted wife, preceded him in death on March 4, 2008. He will be laid to rest at her side. Jose is survived by their three children, seven grandchildren, a growing number of great-grandchildren and a host of supportive extended family.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on March 9th at Caballero Rivero Little Havana Funeral Home (3344 S.W. 8th Street Miami, Florida 33135). There will be a religious service at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Chapel & Cemetery immediately followed by the internment. Our Lady Queen of Heaven is in Broward County (1500 South State Road 7, North Lauderdale, Florida 33068).
A service of remembrance will be planned for José at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Florida at a later date.
The family is very touched and grateful for all the expressions of love, affection and support they received not just since his passing but during his recent illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that, in honor of his commitment for his beloved Cuba to be free, that those wishing to do so, make donations to Cuba Decide (www.cubadecide.org,) or the Center for Free Cuba (www.cubacenter.org,) who are dedicated to the freedom of the Cuban citizenry.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019