|
|
Joseph Allen King
Tampa, FL - Joseph Allen "Quiggady" King, 78, of Tampa, FL passed there on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00p.m. SUNDAY, May 10, in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing will be from 1:00 p.m. until the service time at the Cemetery. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553). Mr. King was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a deacon and very active in Springhill M. B. Church of Tampa. Survivors include his wife, Maylinda Ghee King; children: Melvin (Lena) King, Joseph (Shiquita) King, Francena Ghee and Joevanna Berry; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Bertha (Willie) Bright, Aldolphus (Ollie) King, Lois (John) Nelson; Elder Dan (Dorothy), George (Daisy) and Willie (Gwen) King; brother-in-law, O.C. Barrington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020