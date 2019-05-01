Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Joseph B.l. Vickers Obituary
Joseph B.L. Vickers

Gainesville - Joseph B. L. Vickers, 92, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Hunters Crossing Place in Gainesville.

A son of the late Inous and Nealie Fuller Vickers, he was born in Miami on April 17, 1927. Also preceding him in death is his daughter, Brenda Mae Vickers; and brothers, Monte Vickers and Emmett Vickers.

He faithfully served in the United States Army during World War II and retired from the City of Miami Fire Department as a Captain. In his spare time, he renovated homes, drove trucks, loved playing cards, enjoyed gardening, going to yard sales, piddling and fixing things.

Two children, Debra Ann Schelmety (husband, Harry) and Terry Archie Vickers, Sr. (wife, Candy); three grandchildren, Crystal Koryn Schelmety, Terry Archie Vickers, Jr. (wife, Mary) and James Carter (wife, Alicia); great-granddaughter, Savannah Carter; and sister, Louise Hinkley, survive.

The funeral is 2:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight Tallahassee, www.honorflighttallahassee.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019
