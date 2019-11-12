|
Joseph Bruce Crutchfield
Tallahassee - Joseph Bruce Crutchfield, passed away on November 6th in Tallahassee. He attended Blessed Sacrament School, Leon High School and graduated from the Florida State University.
Bruce's degrees in interior design and planning, and his lifelong interest in architecture, paved the way for his teaching positions at the University of Georgia in Athens, Hood College in Frederick MD, and Mount Vernon College in Washington, DC. His career with Marriott Corporation gave him the opportunity to work with interesting people on exciting projects across the US and around the world.
Bruce endured many challenges throughout his life due to his affliction with polio at 18 months of age. In spite of his health challenges throughout his life, he always made us laugh and we enjoyed his wicked sense of humor.
The greatest joys of his life were his children and grandchildren. He always held in his heart a special love and respect for Margie.
Bruce is survived by children; Annie Bloj (Stuart) of Boulder, CO, Mike Crutchfield (Reagan) of Charlotte, NC, his former wife Dr. Margaret Davis Crutchfield of Bluffton SC, his amazing grandsons, Davis and Archie Bloj, and beautiful granddaughter Etta Crutchfield. He is also survived by his sisters; Kathy Shoaf and Michele Baker of Tallahassee, as well as his nephews and niece: Jeff Erle and Mike Shoaf, and Rion and Lauren Baker.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 4 to 6 PM at the Clubhouse at Mission San Miguel in Tallahassee.
Should you desire making a memorial contribution in his memory, please send to the Alzheimer's Project of Tallahassee.
Scotti Thompson is assisting the Crutchfield family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019