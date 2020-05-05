|
Joseph "Joe" Cullen Duggar, Jr.
Crawfordville - Joseph "Joe" Cullen Duggar, Jr., 78, of Crawfordville, passed away at home with his loving family on May 4, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Crawfordville. Joe retired as an Inspector from the City of Tallahassee and from 1972-1980 served as County Commissioner of Wakulla County. Joe was a United States Marine Veteran and was very proud of serving his country. He was a member of the Wakulla County Soil & Water Conservation District for 36 years, the Wakulla County Farm Family of the year in 1972 and his true passion was farming the land that was passed to him by his ancestors the Powell and Duggar families. He was a member of Ivan Assembly of God, loved to fish & hunt and truly loved his family and grandchildren and the time they spent together.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Sue Duggar, 4 children John Duggar and wife Stacey, Jimmy Duggar and wife Farrah, Jeff Duggar and Lynn Duggar, 9 grandchildren Matthew Duggar and wife Lindsay, Rachel Duggar, Jacob Salas, Hunter Douglas, Carrie Swenson and husband Steven, Joseph Duggar and wife Cowen, Cullen Duggar and wife Corban, Oakley Ward & O'Neill Ward and 2 great grandchildren Abigail Swenson & Stevie Swenson and a new arrival in December.
Predeceased by his parents Joseph & Marjorie Duggar and brother James Walter Duggar.
Funeral service will be Thursday, May 7, 2020, 11:00 am at the Zion Hill Cemetery in Crawfordville, with interment to follow. We will be following the CDC guidelines due to the Corona Virus.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice; 850-878-5310; 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308; bigbendhospice.org / Ivan Assembly of God Church 202 Ivan Church Rd. Crawfordville, Florida 32327; 850-926-4826 ivanag.com and/or TMH Cancer Center 850-431-4226; 1775 One Healing Place Tallahassee, Florida 32308; tmh.org/cancercenter
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the Duggar family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020