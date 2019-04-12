|
Joseph E. Farrell
Tallahassee - Joseph E. Farrell, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. Joe was born on July 7, 1938, to Francis and Theresa Farrell (both deceased); and was raised in Charlestown, Massachusetts. He enlisted in the Marine Corp. in 1955 and was stationed at 8th and I Marine Barracks in Washington DC, where he met and married the love of his life Barbara Marsh in 1958. They settled in Tallahassee where they raised their three children. Joe was an avid golfer and was well know in the Tallahassee golfing community. He worked as a golf pro at Oak Valley Golf Course, Gadsden County Country Club, and Big Bend Driving Range. He went back to work for Florida's Division of Worker's Compensation, where he retired in 1999. He also worked part time at Seminole Golf Course on the weekends for 20 years.
He was predeceased in 2002 by Barbara Marsh Farrell, his wife of 45 years; and his brother Frankie Farrell in 2012. He is survived by his children: Donna Fitzgerald, John Farrell (Melanie), and Karen Harper (Neal). His grandchildren: Melissa Tibbetts, Steven Fitzgerald, Joe Farrell (Shelby), Jaynie Holloway (Micah), Garrett Harper, John Harper, and step-grandchildren Robbie Letourneau (Corrine), Kim Harper (Scott), and Emilie Harper. His great grandchildren: Oakland Reid Farrell, unborn baby boy Holloway due April 18th, and step great grandchildren Nathan and Alex Letourneau, and Christian Gage Harper. He is also survived by brothers Thomas Farrell (Lois), Billy Farrell (Helen), his sister Mary Desilets (Richard), brother-in-law Melvin Marsh (Bettye), sister-in-law Frances Story, and numerous nieces and nephews. The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Culley's Meadow-Wood Funeral Home, Riggins Road Chapel. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL; with burial at White Church Cemetery, Woodville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church (GLBC) Building Fund or GLBC Missions Fund, 3415 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019