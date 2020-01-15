|
Joseph Ernest Strickland
Quincy - Joseph Ernest Strickland age 76, of Quincy, FL passed away on January 14, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, FL.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Salem Cemetery in Havana FL. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6 till 8:00 pm at Faith Funeral Home Chapel in Havana. (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com).
Mr. Strickland was born on December 11, 1943 in Quincy, FL. He was the son of the late Joseph Bartow Strickland, and the late Marguerite Ferrell Strickland. He lived in the Concord / Havana area all of his life. He was a retired Underground Supervisor with Talquin Electric after many years of dedicated service. He had a passion for working his land, he was a master gardener, growing vegetables and sharing them with his friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife Nellie Bly Strickland of Quincy, FL; his two daughters Jo Nell Strickland Fain (Brent) of Donalsonville, GA and Johnette Strickland Kyllonen (Randy) of Chattahoochee, FL. Two sisters Joann Johnson of Concord, FL and Johnny Lou Sellars (Ronald ) of Cairo, GA. Six grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020