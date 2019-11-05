|
Joseph J. Yant V
Tallahassee, FL - Joseph James Yant V, 52, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, November 8, at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, 11/7 at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A member of Tabernacle, Joseph had been a truck driver for SRM Concrete. Survivors include his daughters: Tonya (Derrick) Williams, DeShun Yant and Jodece (Thomas) Johnson; mother: Oprah Richardson Yant; sister, Derita Martin; brothers: Eric and Anthony (Patricia) Yant ;and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019