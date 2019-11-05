Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Joseph J. Yant V. Obituary
Joseph J. Yant V

Tallahassee, FL - Joseph James Yant V, 52, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, November 8, at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, 11/7 at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A member of Tabernacle, Joseph had been a truck driver for SRM Concrete. Survivors include his daughters: Tonya (Derrick) Williams, DeShun Yant and Jodece (Thomas) Johnson; mother: Oprah Richardson Yant; sister, Derita Martin; brothers: Eric and Anthony (Patricia) Yant ;and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
