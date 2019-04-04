Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Life Deliverance Ministries
3377 Jim Lee Road
Joseph Jones Obituary
Joseph Jones

Tallahassee - Joseph Taylor "Joe" Jones, 77, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, 12 noon at Life Deliverance Ministries, 3377 Jim Lee Road with burial at Floyd Chapel Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12 noon - 7:00 P.M. at Strong & Jones.

He is survived by 6 sisters, Minnie L Leonard, Eula M. Campbell, Thelma Sampson (Tim), Gerri Thompson (Arthur), Yvonne Dorsey and Shirley Austin; brothers, Richard Jones, Wilbert Austin (Gail) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many special, caring people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Mamie Jones.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
