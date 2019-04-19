Resources
There were family and friends who were able to be there with a warm hug to give, a strong hand to hold, and a happy moment to share. Others not present did so much to show they care with many acts of kindness, prayers, visits, cards, flowers, food and phone calls.

We express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all the medical staff associates and assistants who cared for our loved one, Joe, and the Consulate Healthcare.

Love all whom you hold dear. Precious is the time you share. Do not wait for tomorrow, for tomorrow may not be. May each of you be blessed by the Lord with the same warmth and joy you gave.



The Joseph "Joe" Jones Family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
