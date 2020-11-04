Joseph Leo Allaire, 91, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born February 23, 1929 to parents, Leonel and Stella Allaire in Detroit, Michigan.He was a professor at FSU, teaching French language and literature from 1967 to 2003, when he finally retired. FSU is where he met his wife of 46 years, Andrea Allaire.Joseph was predeceased by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Allaire; son, Joseph A. L. Allaire and granddaughter, Trinity Willow Allaire.A Funeral Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Church of Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics at FSU.The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Grove for the wonderful care they gave him.