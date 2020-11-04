1/
Joseph Leo Allaire
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Leo Allaire, 91, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born February 23, 1929 to parents, Leonel and Stella Allaire in Detroit, Michigan.

He was a professor at FSU, teaching French language and literature from 1967 to 2003, when he finally retired. FSU is where he met his wife of 46 years, Andrea Allaire.

Joseph was predeceased by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Allaire; son, Joseph A. L. Allaire and granddaughter, Trinity Willow Allaire.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Church of Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics at FSU.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Grove for the wonderful care they gave him.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved