Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Joseph Leonard Obituary
Tallahassee - Joseph Leonard, 81, passed away January 17, 2020.

Funeral Service will be Saturday January 25 , 2020 at Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Rickey Peterson (Felicia), Apostle Betty Jo Lovett of Tallahassee, Michael Leonard and Gisele Levison (Robert) of Miami, FL; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, uncles, Wallace Williams and Leroy Williams and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
