Joseph Matthew Fischer
Tallahassee - Joseph M. Fischer, age 96 entered into rest August 2, 2020. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Eloise L. Broadaway Fischer. Survivors include his daughters, Lynne Mulder husband Gerry of Tallahassee, Lee Ann Willock of Sarasota; son J. Jeffrey Fischer of Tampa; sister Ann Felter of Albuquerque, NM; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear friend Elna Sapp.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)