|
|
Dr. Joseph Omotunde Jimoh Ayinla Adejokun
Tallahassee - Dr. Joseph Omotunde Jimoh Ayinla Adefemi Adejokun was born August 3rd, 1934 in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria to the late Lawrence Adeyemo Adejokun and Zanabu Abdulahyi.
Although he was born into a Muslim family, he would accept Christ at an early age. Dr. Adejokun and adopt the name Joseph after being baptized in Ibadan at the age of 12. He founded his life on the work of God and his love for Christ, his savior.
Joseph received several degrees and certificates in Meteorology throughout his life. He attended Barewa College in Nigeria. He also attended training school in England to future his education in Meteorology. He received his Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D in meteorology from Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida. He went back home to become the director of the Nigerian Meteorological Services for many years before, and became a consultant for the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, participated in climate research around the world.
In 1958 Dr. Adejokun would marry the late Esther Olufemi Omolara Aduni Adu. From this union 7 children would be born- Adebisi, Adetokunbo, Adedoyin, Adewale, Adefolajuwon, Adeolu and Enitan. Dr. Adejokun would also become a father to Esther's children Folashade and Babatunde. Him and his wife would remain devoted to each other and their children until she passed in 1996. In 1999 Dr Adejokun would marry Stella Thomas. He would embrace and love her children, Adebayo and Kofoworala, as his own. In order to be closer to his family, Joseph and Stella moved to Tallahassee, Florida (USA) in 2005.
Dr. Adejokun was welcomed into the arms of God on January 23rd, 2020. Preceding him in death are his parents Lawrence Adeyemo Adejokun and Zanabu Abdulahyi, his wife Esther Olufemi Omolara Aduni Adu, son Enitan Adejokun and son-in-law Matthew Adeniyi Ojo. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife Stella Thomas-Adejokun, Children- Babatunde Alade, Folashade Alade-Clements, Elizabeth Adebisi Adejokun-Ojo, Adetokunbo Adenike Kassim-Adejokun, Adedoyin Anne Oke (Adetokunbo Oladipo Oke), Adewale Adejokun, Adefolajuwon Adejokun (Omolara Adejokun), Adeolu David Adejokun (Alison Adejokun), Adebayo Thomas and Kofoworala Apenteng (Kwaku Apenteng), 22 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, several paternal brothers and sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends.
ORDER OF EVENTS - Tallahassee, Florida
Viewing Feb. 21st 2-4pm, 4037 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Service of Song Feb. 21st 5PM-7PM 2218 Foster Dr. Tallahassee, FL
Memorial Service: Feb. 22nd, 1:30PM First Baptist Church
108 W. College Av. Tallahassee, FL.
Celebration of Life Reception - Following Memorial Service
Cross Creek Banquet Room, 6701 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
ORDER OF EVENTS- Lagos, Nigeria
Service of Song: February 21st, 4-6 PM 17, Jesus The Head St.
Ijegun Ikotun, Nigeria.
Thanksgiving Service: Feb. 23rd, 11 AM Yaba Baptist Church
19 Commercial Avenue, Sabo
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020