Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Joseph Otto Milligan Jr. Obituary
Joseph Otto Milligan Jr.

Ft. Mill - Joseph Otto Milligan, Jr., of Ft. Mill, SC passed away at the age of 97 at Autumn Leaves Assisted Living of Ft Mill on May 15, 2019 after a short illness.

Joe was born in Vidalia, GA on July 23, 1921. He was a member of Bradfordville Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL before moving to Ft. Mill, SC to be near his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and FSU sports but his passion was training Field Trial bird dogs and the personal relationships that evolved.

After serving in the Coast Guard during WWII, Joe worked for Quarles Refrigeration in Savannah, GA before starting Baker Bros., Inc., Tallahassee , where he worked in management for 38 years. He retired as manager of Dixie Plantation, Monticello, FL after 16 years.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Maureen; father, Joseph Otto Milligan Sr.; mother, Ammie Garrett; sisters, Sara and Francis; brothers, Aubrey, Rufus, Paul, Mayo; son Michael Joseph Milligan and grandson, Caden.

He is survived by son Greg (Melissa); brothers Billy (Pinky), Donald (Sandy) ; sisters ,Bernese and Ruth; grandchildren ,Traci (Ritchie), Andrew, Chase, Sarah, Joe, Alissa and John, along with great grandchildren Michael and Margaret.

A visitation will be held from 10-11AM with a service to begin service at 11AM on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home ( 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee). The burial is also to follow also at Culley's MeadowWood.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 19, 2019
