Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tolliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Prince "Joe-Joe" Tolliver Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Prince "Joe-Joe" Tolliver Iii In Memoriam
10th Year Anniversary of the Day You Went Away

Joseph Prince "Joe-Joe" Tolliver, III

6/15/1947 - 10/10/2009

"The Lord has sought for Himself a man after His own heart."

1 Samuel 13:14



Sometimes I just

sit quietly

reflecting for a while -

Imagining your voice, your face

your warm and

loving smile.



You were a loving husband

a pal, so goo d and true -

And it's so lovely to

recall the

happy times we had -

We you played such a special role

as both husband and dad.



"Your life was a Blessing, You Memory a Treasure"

Winnie Tolliver

Ronnie, Roy, Joseph III

& Rickey Sr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.