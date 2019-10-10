|
|
10th Year Anniversary of the Day You Went Away
Joseph Prince "Joe-Joe" Tolliver, III
6/15/1947 - 10/10/2009
"The Lord has sought for Himself a man after His own heart."
1 Samuel 13:14
Sometimes I just
sit quietly
reflecting for a while -
Imagining your voice, your face
your warm and
loving smile.
You were a loving husband
a pal, so goo d and true -
And it's so lovely to
recall the
happy times we had -
We you played such a special role
as both husband and dad.
"Your life was a Blessing, You Memory a Treasure"
Winnie Tolliver
Ronnie, Roy, Joseph III
& Rickey Sr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019