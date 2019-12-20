|
|
Joseph Richard Barkley
Tallahassee - Joseph Richard Barkley was born on Oct. 4, 1931 in Newark, New Jersey to Joseph Henry and Ella Taylor Harmer Barkley. As a child of the depression growing up in Philadelphia, PA he had various jobs including sorting coal, delivering newspapers, and driving an ice cream truck during summer months. In high school Joe played football, baseball and basketball. He graduated from Hatboro High School in 1949.
He received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1953. After a medical discharge from the Army, Joe attended the University of Florida receiving a master's degree in education in 1955.
While at Bloomsburg, Joe met Phyllis Elizabeth McLaren. Joe was working the college cafeteria "scrape table" where dirty dishes were deposited. He noticed Phyllis and began calling her "Sunshine" as she passed through the line. They became engaged as Joe approached graduation and Phyllis had one more year of school.
Phyllis and Joe married in Winter Park, FL in 1955 and celebrated the next 64 years together until Phyllis passed away in March 2019. Joe and Phyllis had 4 children, David and Doug born in Orlando, and Karen and Pamela born after the family moved to Tallahassee in 1964.
Joe and Phyllis made lifelong friends through participation in local service groups and education societies while both teaching in Orlando. Joe was in the Business Education Department of Edgewater High School in Orlando from 1955 to 1960. From 1960 to 1992 he was employed in the Florida Department of Education. A promotion for Joe within the Florida Department of Education brought the family to Tallahassee, FL.
Joe was passionate about the role of vocational education in the public and university school systems. He was a lifetime member of the American Vocational Association and a Board Member. He was a State Advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America, and a member and President of the Capital City Kiwanis Club in Tallahassee.
After retirement, Joe worked OPS in the Florida Legislature and as a Poll worker. He volunteered at both Seminole and Killearn Golf Courses and enjoyed playing golf, once attaining a hole in one.
Phyllis and Joe joined "The" Tallahassee Bridge Group that established friendships that have flourished for over 50 years. Joe was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Tallahassee since the 1970's, where he served on many committees.
Joe and Phyllis enjoyed spending time in North Carolina during the fall months. This pilgrimage started as weekend trips with Robinhood Road neighbors in the 1970s and blossomed into a full month with Bridge group and Orlando friends during their retirement years. While living at Westminster, Joe participated in the Caregivers Support Group, Table Tennis team and Monday morning Putting competitions.
Joe is survived by his four children and their families: David (spouse Jeffery Wingate) Barkley; Douglas (spouse Angela, and children Morgan and Nathan) Barkley; Karen (spouse Dan, and children Julia and Jack) Byrne, Pamela (spouse Bill, and children William and Elizabeth) Blass. Grandchildren Ben (spouse Denay, and great grandchildren Miller and Mallory) Brown; Amber (spouse Scot) Knablin; and Fawn (spouse Stan) Giguere.
A Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Tallahassee, 110 N. Adams St., Tallahassee FL 32301 at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church Tallahassee ([email protected]). Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019