Joseph Samuel Shuler
1943 - 2020
Joseph Samuel Shuler

Hosford - Joseph Samuel Shuler died in Hosford on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born on November 18, 1943 to Samuel Roy Shuler and Ruth Mavis Evans, Joe was self-educated, hardworking, friendly and will always be remembered for his faith and love of family and friends. Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marlene; sons Joseph (Becky) Shuler and their four children (Matthew, Jonathan, Juliette, and Luke); Doug (Abby) Shuler and their six children (Audrey, Landon, Harrison, Lana, Ruby, and Julian); his brother, Brigham S. Shuler, (Charlotte); and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Joe Shuler to the scholarship fund that was established by Joe and Marlene Shuler in his grandfather's name. Donations may be mailed to the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446 designated for the James Edwin "Pat" Shuler Scholarship Endowment. Julie Fuqua from Chipola Foundation can be reached at 850-718-2478 for any questions.

Due to current conditions, a private family graveside service will be held. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Shuler family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home Of Bristol
12008 Nw Sr 20
Bristol, FL 32321
(850) 643-3636
1 entry
July 21, 2020
I worked with Joe in the Comptroller's Office in the late eighties and early nineties. A real gentleman and a terrific guy. He will be missed by all of his colleagues.

Terry McElroy
Terence McElroy
Coworker
