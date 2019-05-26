|
|
Joseph "Benny" Schaffer
Crawfordville - Joseph Bernard (Benny) Schaffer, 91, passed away May 17, 2019, at his home in Crawfordville. Born April 24, 1928 in Cordia, Kansas. He served his country as a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. After moving to Tallahassee in 1957, he began working for the City of Tallahassee Electric Department, retiring in 1984. He is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Alida B. Roddenberry, four children, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A funeral mass is scheduled for 2:00 pm on June 1, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church located at 3609 Coastal Highway (Hwy 98), with a reception to follow. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Big Bend Hospice for their care and assistance throughout his journey. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019