Services
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church
3609 Coastal Highway (Hwy 98)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Benny" Schaffer


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph "Benny" Schaffer Obituary
Joseph "Benny" Schaffer

Crawfordville - Joseph Bernard (Benny) Schaffer, 91, passed away May 17, 2019, at his home in Crawfordville. Born April 24, 1928 in Cordia, Kansas. He served his country as a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. After moving to Tallahassee in 1957, he began working for the City of Tallahassee Electric Department, retiring in 1984. He is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Alida B. Roddenberry, four children, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A funeral mass is scheduled for 2:00 pm on June 1, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church located at 3609 Coastal Highway (Hwy 98), with a reception to follow. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Big Bend Hospice for their care and assistance throughout his journey. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now