BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Josepha "Jeppa" Ribaudo


1935 - 2019
Josepha "Jeppa" Ribaudo Obituary
Josepha "Jeppa" Ribaudo

Tallahassee - Josepha "Jeppa" Ribaudo, B.S.R.N. lost her valiant fight against cancer on December 10. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Rehwinkel Vasilinda, son in-law Mike Vasilinda; grandchildren Catherine Rehwinkel and Anna Laura Rehwinkel.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Tallahassee on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
