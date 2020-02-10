|
|
Josepha "Jeppa" Ribaudo
Tallahassee - Josepha "Jeppa" Ribaudo, B.S.R.N. lost her valiant fight against cancer on December 10. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Rehwinkel Vasilinda, son in-law Mike Vasilinda; grandchildren Catherine Rehwinkel and Anna Laura Rehwinkel.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Tallahassee on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020