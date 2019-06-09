|
|
Josephine Fleck
Tallahassee - Josephine (Galli) Fleck of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at her home on June 5, 2019, at the age of 91. Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Henry "Hank" Fleck. She is survived by one sister, Judith Galli of New Kensington, PA as well as her 13 children, 39 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Josephine leaves all whom she has met with memories of her selfless, unconditional love of all children, her strength and her creative spirit. A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Wednesday, June 12, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Tallahassee, FL.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 9, 2019