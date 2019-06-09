Services
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
4665 Thomasville Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee - Josephine (Galli) Fleck of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at her home on June 5, 2019, at the age of 91. Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Henry "Hank" Fleck. She is survived by one sister, Judith Galli of New Kensington, PA as well as her 13 children, 39 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Josephine leaves all whom she has met with memories of her selfless, unconditional love of all children, her strength and her creative spirit. A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Wednesday, June 12, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Tallahassee, FL.

Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 9, 2019
