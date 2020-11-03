Josephine GreeneTallahassee, FL - Mother Josephine Harvey Greene, 83, of Crawfordville, FL entered into her Master's Joy on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, Crawfordville, FL. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Mrs. Greene was a retired employee at Wakulla County High School. She was a church mother at Pilgrim Rest and a superb cake maker and vocalist. She also loved growing flowers. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her daughters: Janie Greene and Evelyn Greene; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings: Cephus (Joan) Harvey, Dorothy (Rev. Emmit) Ford and Olivia Harvey; and numerous other loving family members and friends.