Josephine R. Lewis
Lloyd, FL - Josephine Williams Roberts Lewis, 68, of Lloyd, FL passed at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Bethpage M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Wacissa native, Mrs. Lewis was a homemaker. Survivors include her daughters: Estella Roberts and Classie Lewis; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Easter Manning and Samuel Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019