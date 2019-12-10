Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethpage M.B. Church
Burial
Following Services
the Church Cemetery
Josephine R. Lewis Obituary
Josephine R. Lewis

Lloyd, FL - Josephine Williams Roberts Lewis, 68, of Lloyd, FL passed at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Bethpage M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Wacissa native, Mrs. Lewis was a homemaker. Survivors include her daughters: Estella Roberts and Classie Lewis; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Easter Manning and Samuel Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
