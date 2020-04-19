|
Josephine Sudantas Rubinas
1926—2020
Josephine Sudantas Rubinas, age 94, died peacefully on April 1, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Josephine, or Jo, as she was known, was born March 19, 1926, in the Roseland community on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. She was one of four children of Anton F. and Magdalena Sudantas, who emigrated from Lithuania.
Josephine is survived by her son, Wayne Rubinas and his wife Chris of Tallahassee, and grandson, Curt Rubinas and his wife Alison of Atlanta, and great-grandchildren Emma, Holden, and Bennett and granddaughter Jennifer Passaro and her husband Michael of New York City, and three-month old great-grandchild Penelope. Jo is also survived by her daughter J. Leigh (Janice) Brooks and her husband Tom of Tallahassee, granddaughters Mallory and partner Michael Schatz of Atlanta, Allison of Tallahassee, and grandson Graham Brooks and his wife Rebecca of Orlando, and great-grandchildren Jonathan and Mabry. Josephine is also survived by her younger sister, Jane Rowland, who serves as Director of the Calumet City, Illinois, Public Library. Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Leo, her parents, and brother John Sudantas and sister Anna Balchis.
Jo married the love of her life, Leo Rubinas, in Chicago, Illinois on January 9, 1944. In August 1949, Leo, Jo, and one-year old son Wayne left the "windy city" for the warmth of Florida purchasing a gas station and dwelling on Lake Rochelle along US highways 17 and 92 in Lake Alfred. Earlier, Leo, a member of the Army Air Corps, had been stationed at Bartow Air Base in Polk county and he and Josephine fell in love with the area and vowed to someday return to this beautiful place to raise their family. To their surprise, Hurricane One (storms were numbered then) had tracked a vicious path through central Florida just days before their arrival challenging and questioning the wisdom of their decision. Over the years, Leo ran the service station by day and made house-calls repairing radios and televisions at night.
Josephine developed and honed her clerical, bookkeeping, and office skills while working at Bartow air base and as Assistant to the CEO of the grand Haven Hotel. She later served as Office Manager of the Lake Alfred Medical Center for Drs. Jackson and Hodge, and as the Employee Insurance coordinator at the Minute Maid/Coca-Cola plant in Auburndale, Florida until her retirement. Jo was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic church in Winter Haven, Florida, and a faithful member of the St. Joseph Guild and an active member of the Winter Haven Garden Club.
Josephine loved her bowling league and the lifelong friendships she enjoyed with members of the team. Jo also had a keen fondness for animals of all kinds, especially felines. Tiny, Baby, and Gabby will surely miss her care and attention as well as the family dog, Casey.
Above all she loved her family. With each birthday, holiday, wedding, or special family event she was always there sharing her wonderful smile and enjoying being part of the celebration. If for some reason she was unable to be present for your birthday you were always assured that day of a birthday song serenade delivered telephonically. Josephine was kind and generous. Jo was a wonderful wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and a loyal friend to so many.
Due to the current health advisory, a memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's memory to the Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida, Florida 32312; leoncountyhumane.org; or to the Lake Alfred Historical Society Museum, 210 N. Seminole Avenue, Lake Alfred, Florida 33850; Lakealfredhistoricalsociety.org.
The Family is being assisted by James Sircy and cared for by Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020