Josephine Walker Hinson



Havana - Josephine Walker Hinson, 80, of Havana, Florida departed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of Neal's Temple Holiness Church, Havana. Services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Greensboro Community Cemetery, Greensboro, FL. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at Bradwell Mortuary.



Survivors include her daughters, Benita Hinson, Tallahassee, FL, Karen Hinson, Gainesville, FL, and Rochelle Hinson, Havana, FL; sons, Ronnie Hinson, Havana, FL, Robert L. Hinson, Jr., Havana, FL, Anthony Hinson, I, Clearwater, FL, Kelvin Hinson, Sr., Havana, FL, and Travis Hinson, Tallahassee, FL; granddaughters, Shenita H. Jones and Lashonda Hinson, Quincy, FL.









