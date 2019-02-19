|
Joshua Kyle Winkler
Havana - Joshua Kyle Winkler, 23 was both March 17, 1995 and entered rest February 15, 2019. Joshua was a resident of Havana. Joshua attended Florida High and graduated from Lincoln High School in 2013. He was employed at Phoenix Fire Protection. Joshua was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending his time on the lake or in the woods. He loved spending time with his family and friends and could be found entertaining the crowd no matter where he was. Joshua was the life of every party and took pleasure in making everyone around him smile with his outrageous actions and sometimes snagged smile. Joshua's most proud accomplishment was being pinned after completing the Crucible at Parris Island. Joshua loved being a Marine and took the oath of a brother to heart. He most often went against the grain but always did so with the greatest of intentions. His sky blue eyes and infectious smile will forever be burned in our memories. Survivors include one daughter whom he loved beyond measure Dakota Grace (Hannah Sue), his parents Chris and Dana Winkler of Havana, an identical twin brother Jared Winkler of Tallahassee, a sister Jenna Winkler of Havana, an adored niece Harper Ryanne Winkler, maternal grandparents Ron and Dora Butler of Tallahassee, paternal grandmother Deborah Winkler of Crawfordville along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joshua is preceded in death by maternal grandfather Charles Payne and paternal grandfather David Winkler. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Fellowship Baptist Church with burial to follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
