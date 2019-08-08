Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Temple Pentecostal Church
68872 Hugh Road
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL - Josie Ann Greene Jackson, 64, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Pentecostal Church, 68872 Hugh Road, Tallahassee, FL 32309. Burial will follow in St. Phillip Cemetery, Centerville Rd., Tallahassee. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Jackson was a bus driver for Leon County Schools and a member of Mt. Horeb P.B. Church. Cherishing her love are her husband, James Y. Jackson, Jr.; daughter, Creshenda (King David) Tice; sons, Jeffery Greene and James Jackson III; five grandchildren, Lakresha, Clynekay and Marquis Jackson, Kendrick and Kierra Wright brothers, Charles, Joseph and Jacob Greene; sister, Debra Thompson and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
