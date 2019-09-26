Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Fellowship
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Fellowship M.B. Church
Josie Lee Harris

Josie Lee Harris Obituary
Mrs. Josie Lee Harris

Monticello, FL - Mrs. Josie Lee Leslie Harris, 86, of Monticello passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services are 12:00 noon Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship. Mrs. Harris was a certified nursing assistant and a member of Refuge House of God Apostolic Outreach Ministries. Treasuring her love and legacy are her children: Nathaniel (Bernice) and William Harris, Barbara (Richard) Moore, Martha Tucillo, Debra (Maecio) Campbell, Sandra Stubbins, Sharon Harris, Patricia (Evan) Ferrell, Linda (Pastor Lucius) Wade, Tammy (Ky McLeod) Harris; 65 grand, 35 great-grand and 5 great-great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Mrs. Harris' husband, William Sr. preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
