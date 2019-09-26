|
|
Mrs. Josie Lee Harris
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Josie Lee Leslie Harris, 86, of Monticello passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services are 12:00 noon Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship. Mrs. Harris was a certified nursing assistant and a member of Refuge House of God Apostolic Outreach Ministries. Treasuring her love and legacy are her children: Nathaniel (Bernice) and William Harris, Barbara (Richard) Moore, Martha Tucillo, Debra (Maecio) Campbell, Sandra Stubbins, Sharon Harris, Patricia (Evan) Ferrell, Linda (Pastor Lucius) Wade, Tammy (Ky McLeod) Harris; 65 grand, 35 great-grand and 5 great-great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Mrs. Harris' husband, William Sr. preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019