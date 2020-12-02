Josie M. GainesTallahassee, FL - Josie Marie Gaines, 76, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Monday, November 30, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Mt. Zion P.B. Church, Dawkins Pond, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Viewing is Saturday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Ms. Gaines worked at FAMU for 15 years in CESTA. Survivors include her sons: Raymond (Orentha) Gaines, Jr. and Warren T. (Rebecca) Gaines; daughter, Alisa (Johnnie) Reveire; brothers: Malcolm (Diane)and Tyrone Tyner; sisters: Linda T. Cooper, Carlotta and Demetris Tyner; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.