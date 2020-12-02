1/1
Josie M. Gaines
Josie M. Gaines

Tallahassee, FL - Josie Marie Gaines, 76, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Monday, November 30, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Mt. Zion P.B. Church, Dawkins Pond, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Viewing is Saturday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Ms. Gaines worked at FAMU for 15 years in CESTA. Survivors include her sons: Raymond (Orentha) Gaines, Jr. and Warren T. (Rebecca) Gaines; daughter, Alisa (Johnnie) Reveire; brothers: Malcolm (Diane)and Tyrone Tyner; sisters: Linda T. Cooper, Carlotta and Demetris Tyner; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
DEC
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Zion P.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
or

