Joy Harris Kelley
Tallahassee - Joy Harris Kelley 75 of Tallahassee, Fl, passed away on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020.
She was born and raised in Madison, FL. Joy lived in Tallahassee where she married and raised her two children. She worked at College of Law where she later retired. She was a member of Northwoods Baptist Church. Joy loved the beach and enjoyed going with the "Beach Group". She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Carla and Greg Smoker, son and daughter in law, Brian and Danielle Kelley. Seven grandchildren, Kyle, Kynley, Evan Smoker, Hayden, Bryson, Jordan, Eden and Dawson Kelley, along with a number of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins all across Florida and Georgia.
There will be a private celebration of Joy's life at a later date.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Kelley family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020