Joy Tilley
Tallahassee - Joy Marie Tilley went home to the Lord's side on 1/8/2020 after a lifetime battle with various health issues and cancer. She graduated from Everglades City High School in SW Florida and then returned to Tallahassee, Fl. where she attended classes for accounting and business which led her to work for Florida State University where she was employed from 25+ years.
She is preceded in passing by her mother, Dianna Fouse, her mother-in-love and father-in-love, Myrtice & Lester Tilley and her brother-in-law, Mike Tilley.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Tilley, (Tallahassee), her father, George Fouse, Havana, Fl.), her siblings; Randi and Larry Mosher, (Satsuma, Fl.), Deedee Plantz, (Tennessee), and John Fouse, (Tallahassee, Fl.), her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce & Wayne Cordell, (Tallahassee), her nieces and nephews, Terry & Melanie Cordell, Inga Luce, Nichole Ellison-Sylvest, Jennifer & Matthew Sanders, Jeremy Tilley, Johnny Leonard, Edward & Amanda Leonard, Janice & Ricky Solomon, and her great nieces and great nephews, Haylee & Donald Twedell, Wyatt Sylvest, Isabella & Sophia Leonard, Ariah & Morgan Loudon, Raven & Chelsey Finch, Jora, Gabriel & Elijah Tilley, Gracie, Emily & Brayden Cordell, Cordell & Cullen Sanders, and her godchildren, Damon Dean Morelli and Teanna Joy Twedell. And there are many more family members that have touched her life as well as been touched by her Joy and love of God and life. She also loved and was loved by all her friends from her life, her church and her work, making all part of her family, and sharing her own version of Joy, as well as her belief in God and his word throughout their lives. She will be truly missed by her husband, family and friends.
Her and her husband were members of Bible Believers Fellowship Church and there will be a celebration of her life and her birth into the kingdom of God at the Bible Believers Fellowship on Highway 20 in Tallahassee Florida at a date still to be determined and all information can be obtained from contacting the Bible Believers Fellowship church.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020