Joyce A. Evans
Tallahassee - Joyce Ann Brown, 65, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Friday, September 18, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Attapulgus, GA, Mrs. Evans was a longtime resident of the Big Bend area, including Perry and Quincy. Survivors include her children: George (Felice) Evans, Jr. and Marilyn Joyce Evans; 12 grandchildren; siblings: Vicky, Mary Ann, Loretta, Jonathan (Stephanie) Brown and Patricia Ann Simpson; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.