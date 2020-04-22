Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church
518 W. Dade St.
Madison, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Ridge II Cemetery
Madison, FL - Mrs. Joyce Ann Wright Wilson, 83, of Madison unexpectedly went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, in Oak Ridge II Cemetery, with viewing from 10:30-12 noon at Mt. Zion AME Church, 518 W. Dade St., Madison, FL 32340. Mrs. Wilson graduated from Bethune-Cookman College and taught school for over 35 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion, serving as a Class Leader, Steward and Stewardess. She was a Charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and an assistant to her husband in his administrative-pastoral duties. Cherishing her love and legacy are her husband, Retired AME Presiding Elder, Ralph L. Wilson, Sr.; children: Louis J. Wilson, Ralph L. (Barbie) Wilson II, Sonja L. Wilson (Elroy) Cummings and Kimberly L. Wilson; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Edward (Vina), Marvin (Gail) and Earnest Wright, Annie Grace Edwards, Gloria Moultrie, Cheryl McFadden and Sheryl Cole; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives colleagues and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
