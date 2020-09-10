1/1
Joyce Anna McMullen
1940 - 2020
Joyce Anna McMullen

Tallahassee - Joyce Anna McMullen, 80, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 1, 2020, reuniting forever with Bill, her beloved husband of 55 years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee.

Joyce was born April 23, 1940 in Rochester, NY to the late Stephen Van Buren Sr. and Phyllis Todd Van Buren. She graduated Webster High School (1957) and the University of Rochester (1961), earning her degree in Education. Joyce's teaching career spanned 40+ years beginning as a first grade teacher (Klem Rd N. Elem., Webster, New York) and completing as a special needs teacher (Hillsborough County, FL).

Joyce was united in marriage with William Jerome McMullen Sr. "Bill" June 29, 1963 at St. Rita's Church in West Webster, NY, and together raised 8 children and several foster children. Joyce was well known for her interest in teaching, raising children, gardening, drawing and painting, a talent that blossomed in retirement. She was an active member of the Retired Teacher's Association and enjoyed attending art classes at the Carrollwood Community Center. During summer break Joyce routinely traveled to New York and to North Carolina (Outer Banks), where she loved vacationing with her brother Stephen and his family. Joyce loved her family, her brother and his family, her grandchildren, her German Shepherds Heidi, Brandi, and Daisy, and her wedding photo album that was always with her in her later years.

Joyce is survived by her eight children, William McMullen, Michael McMullen, Coleen (McMullen) Sellers, Timothy McMullen, Mathew McMullen, Candice McMullen, Elizabeth McMullen, Rebecca McMullen; eleven grandchildren; nieces and nephews; her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. And Mrs. Stephen Van Buren (Webster, N.Y); and her sister-in-laws Mary McMullen ( Elmira, NY.) and Barbara (Brown) McMullen (Rochester, N.Y.). Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill, January 1, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Joyce's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Tallahassee, Florida. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
