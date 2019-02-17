|
Joyce C. Herndon
Tallahassee - Joyce C. Herndon, 86, of Tallahassee, died February 12, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Andalusia, Alabama on July 31, 1932 and moved with her family to Crestview, FL at age 3. She had been a resident of Tallahassee for the past 45 years. She was a 1951 graduate of Crestview High School and was retired from the State of Florida, Department of Management Services. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crochet and anytime with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Herndon, her parents, six brothers and five sisters. She is survived by two sons, James and Michael both of Tallahassee, a daughter-in-law, Nancy Herndon of Tallahassee, two granddaughters, Jessica Herndon of Pacific City, Oregon, and Caitlyn Holmes (husband Tim of Madison, Wisconsin).
The family would like to extend its appreciation to the care provided during their mother's illness by the doctors and nurses of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive family and friends Monday February 17, 2019 from 6-8pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home - 1737 Riggins Road. Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, at Culley's MeadowWood - Riggins Road Chapel at 11am with burial at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019