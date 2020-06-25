Joyce Jones Bramblett
1931 - 2020
Joyce Jones Bramblett

Tallahassee - Mrs. Joyce Jones Bramblett, 89 years of age, native of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at home early Wednesday morning, June 24th, 2020. Cherishing her love and legacy are her daughter Cynthia A. Bramblett and son William J. Bramblett, III, along with daughter-in-law Karen Bramblett, and two grandchildren, Katie Paulson (and husband Neil) and Paige Bramblett, both of Charleston, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 27th, 10:00- 11:00 am, at Bevis Funeral Home, John Knox Road, Tallahassee, FL, followed immediately with a funeral service at 11:00 am. Graveside internment will then be held at Oakland Cemetery, where Joyce will be joining her beloved late husband William J. Bramblett, Jr., her mother and father (Jewell & Floyd Jones), and other close relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, the service will also be livestreamed at https://www.bevisfh.com; and online condolences may be expressed at this Bevis Funeral Home website.

Susie Mozolic is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
