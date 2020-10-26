1/
Joyce Karr
1922 - 2020
Joyce M. Karr, 98 passed away October 25, 2020. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Before moving to Tallahassee in 2011 she had resided in Titusville, FL. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in recent years she attended Lake Talquin Baptist Church.

She is survived by a sister; Patricia M. Strickland of San Diego, CA and a sister-in-law; Patricia L. Gorton of Ft. Brandon, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Karr and two brothers; Ray and Carl Gorton.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is helping with arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
