Joyce M. Karr, 98 passed away October 25, 2020. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.



Before moving to Tallahassee in 2011 she had resided in Titusville, FL. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in recent years she attended Lake Talquin Baptist Church.



She is survived by a sister; Patricia M. Strickland of San Diego, CA and a sister-in-law; Patricia L. Gorton of Ft. Brandon, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Karr and two brothers; Ray and Carl Gorton.



Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is helping with arrangements.









