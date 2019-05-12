Services
Beggs Funeral Home
235 Nw Orange Ave
Madison, FL 32340
(850) 973-2258
Joyce Morris Primm

Madison - Joyce Morris Primm, 88, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Madison, Florida.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 in the chapel of T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, Madison with burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Building Fund P. O. Box 294 Madison, FL 32341 or 1 World Ave. Little Rock, Ark. 72202 or Big Bend Hospice.

She was born and raised in Monroe County, Alabama and moved to Madison in 1958. She was a bookkeeper for Tri County Electric for 32 years before her retirement. She was a member of Madison Women's Club, Madison Garden Club and First United Methodist Church where she was active in the Audrey Newman Circle.

She is survived by 3 sons, Mack Primm of Cherry Lake, FL, Bill Primm (Peggy) of Madison and John Primm of Madison, a daughter, Shannon Primm of Athens, Ga. 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Primm of Seattle, Sarah Primm Stevenson of Tallahassee, Will Primm (Brittany) of Madison and Zet Primm of Tallahassee. 4 great grandchildren, Mackenzie Stevenson, Bentley Gressel, Kent Lendon Primm and Lowen Grace Primm.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, Madison, Florida (850) 973-2258.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019
