Tallahassee, FL - Joyce Singleton, 72, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at her church, Dade Street Church of God of Prophecy, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. singleton was a native of New Orleans, LA and a retired cook. Survivors include her husband, Edward Porsche II; children, Edward Jr., Robert Lee, Frances and Vanessa Porsche; siblings, Calvin Sr., District Overseer Lawrence (Gwen), Lionel (Betty), Wayne, Tellis and Teresa Singleton and Joan Givens, Pamela Diggs and Sherry Allridge; several grand and great-grandchildren; aunt, Dorothy Bolden and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019