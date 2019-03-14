Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Dade Street Church of God of Prophecy
Tallahassee, FL - Joyce Singleton, 72, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at her church, Dade Street Church of God of Prophecy, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. singleton was a native of New Orleans, LA and a retired cook. Survivors include her husband, Edward Porsche II; children, Edward Jr., Robert Lee, Frances and Vanessa Porsche; siblings, Calvin Sr., District Overseer Lawrence (Gwen), Lionel (Betty), Wayne, Tellis and Teresa Singleton and Joan Givens, Pamela Diggs and Sherry Allridge; several grand and great-grandchildren; aunt, Dorothy Bolden and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
