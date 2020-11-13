J.T. Ragans
Tallahassee - J.T. Ragans, 88, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1932 in Madison County, Florida to James Terrell and Alma Ragans.
From his growing up in Madison County Florida, to his final days on his farm in Tallahassee, J.T. lived a spirited life driven by purpose and accomplishment. Always with a song in his heart and a boundless sense of humor, JT brought laughter and levity to those around him. To his immediate and extended family, JT never missed the opportunity to express just how loved and important they were to him. He would always want to know what they were up to and how they were doing - his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.
J.T. lived a philosophy centered on a determination to succeed in his life goals. Whether his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps, graduating from Florida State University, raising his family, or his successful career with R&R Service Center, J.T. possessed an unyielding commitment to all he set out to achieve. He even carried his purpose into the Greyhound racing, where he and his beloved wife, Betty, could boast several Greyhound champions.
J.T. is survived by his two children, Kenny (Gina) Ragans and Lisa (Fletcher) Morgan; his six grandchildren, Courtney (Jarrod) Gwaltney, Ben (Kristin) Morgan, Mary Katherine Morgan, Sam Morgan, and Tyler Ragans; his two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Peyton Gwaltney; and his two siblings, Jimmy (Sherrill) Ragans and Betty (Aubrey) Mayo. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Terrell and Alma, his wife Betty Jean, and siblings Doris and Norman.
Memorial donations can be made to Tall Timbers (https://talltimbers.org/product/other-donations/
) or Big Bend Hospice (https://bigbendhospice.org/honors/
).